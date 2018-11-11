Traders sold shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $89.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.42 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.33 for the day and closed at $56.82

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/investors-sell-consumer-staples-select-sector-spdr-fund-xlp-on-strength-xlp.html.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.