Investors Sell Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on strength during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $63.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $121.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.79 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $180.55Specifically, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total value of $207,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,237.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Raymond James set a $201.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 241,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,614 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 720,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after acquiring an additional 320,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

