Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of IONS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,338. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 643.75 and a beta of 2.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $890,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $619,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,279,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,687,000 after buying an additional 3,017,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,463,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,525,000 after buying an additional 1,635,782 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,125,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after buying an additional 1,057,960 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 494,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after buying an additional 451,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,463,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,955,000 after buying an additional 408,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

