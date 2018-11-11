IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.48

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $4.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00007513 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00147246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00246046 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.35 or 0.10879641 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, Bitfinex, Coinone, Cobinhood, Ovis, FCoin, OKEx, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

