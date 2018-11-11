iPass Inc. (IPAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iPass’ earnings. iPass posted earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that iPass will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iPass.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. iPass had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 130,046.80%.

IPAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of iPass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Dawson James initiated coverage on iPass in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of iPass in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iPass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

IPAS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 34,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.06. iPass has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iPass by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPass during the second quarter worth $566,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iPass by 8.2% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,790,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iPass by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 262,210 shares in the last quarter.

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

