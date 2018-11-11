iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Position Decreased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. KHP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

IEFA stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

