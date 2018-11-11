iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $226,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $79.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

