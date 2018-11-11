iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $69.19 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

