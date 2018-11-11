iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,392,045,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,164 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 973.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,537,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $154.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-holdings-lifted-by-brookstone-capital-management.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.