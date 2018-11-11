iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Position Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,014,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 208,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 807,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 118,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $13.32 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

