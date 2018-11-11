iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

