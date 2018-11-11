ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (EIDO) Stake Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 940.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 687,158 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 82.6% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 240,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 108,921 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the second quarter worth $1,330,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:EIDO opened at $22.98 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF has a 52-week low of $456.00 and a 52-week high of $564.41.

