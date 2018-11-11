Itron (ITRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Itron from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 379,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,373. Itron has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.24. Itron had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $595.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,085,777.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 61,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

