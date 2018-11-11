ITV (ITV) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price (down from GBX 165 ($2.16)) on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 187.29 ($2.45).

Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 150.60 ($1.97). 16,443,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 221.76 ($2.90).

In other news, insider Salman Amin purchased 7,960 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £12,019.60 ($15,705.74). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,727 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,281.39 ($5,594.39).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

