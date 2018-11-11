Jackpot Digital Inc (JP) Director Jacob H. Kalpakian Acquires 150,000 Shares

Jackpot Digital Inc (CVE:JP) Director Jacob H. Kalpakian bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

JP stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Jackpot Digital Inc has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.70.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital Inc develops and provides electronic table games. The company offers multi-player gaming products, such as poker and casino games. It also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. The company's iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; 16 slot machine games with 5-reels, and 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

