James River Group (JRVR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 152,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. James River Group has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. James River Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $224.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.