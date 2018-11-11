Jane W. Mccahon Sells 23,567 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Stock

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Jane W. Mccahon sold 23,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $824,373.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,511 shares in the company, valued at $612,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TDS opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 0.70. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 7.96%. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

