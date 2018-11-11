Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 16,374 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 39.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,847,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,036,590 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $142.70 and a one year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.37.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

