Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.06 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,553,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 862,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,357,000 after purchasing an additional 336,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302,521 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,477,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,381,000 after purchasing an additional 271,649 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 220,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 210,877 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $105.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-has-11-06-million-stake-in-goldman-sachs-treasuryaccess-0-1-year-etf-gbil.html.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.