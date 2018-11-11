Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 25,680 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nike by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nike by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,669,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,646,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,869,000 after acquiring an additional 219,743 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,500,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,235,080,000 after acquiring an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Nike by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,189 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. HSBC set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Macquarie set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

