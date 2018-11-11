Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 32,513 Shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (FEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (NASDAQ:FEX) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 54.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 5,838.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 814,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 800,682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 79.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 36.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEX traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,012. 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $63.26.

1ST TR LARGE CA/COM Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

