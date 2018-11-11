Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.94.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $130.15 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $123,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $35,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,532 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

