Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Michael Kors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the lifestyle brand will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Michael Kors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura increased their price target on Michael Kors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Michael Kors from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.52.

Shares of KORS stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Michael Kors has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $12,837,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $10,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,436 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 273,946 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 108,969 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,588 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,756 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 104,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

