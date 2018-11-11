Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (GYC) a €20.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €20.00 ($23.26) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.71 ($28.73).

GYC stock opened at €21.48 ($24.98) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

