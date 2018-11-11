Jefferies Financial Group Trims Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Target Price to $114.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.11.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.32. 5,227,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 811 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.