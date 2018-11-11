Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on On Deck Capital Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (ONDK)

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for On Deck Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONDK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $12.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Shares of ONDK opened at $8.14 on Friday. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 26.85, a current ratio of 29.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 431.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

