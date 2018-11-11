Jeffrey Louis Cotter Purchases 2,035 Shares of Deluxe Co. (DLX) Stock

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter purchased 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.20 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 17.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth $1,119,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 163,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

