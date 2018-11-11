Jibrel Network Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $102,922.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00148073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00248278 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $699.74 or 0.10895115 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network’s genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,099,828 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

