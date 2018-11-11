Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 527 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $146.70 and a 1-year high of $178.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

