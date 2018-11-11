Johnson Rice Lowers Team (TISI) to Accumulate

Johnson Rice lowered shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TISI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Team from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Team from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:TISI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.38. 1,542,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,764. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Team has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.25). Team had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $290.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Team will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,269,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,067,000 after buying an additional 114,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,273,000 after buying an additional 104,726 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,141,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 10.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 587,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 53,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

