Joincoin Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Joincoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joincoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $91,146.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Joincoin

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,203,862 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.