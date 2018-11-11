Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) Receives $11.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. 231,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,908. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

