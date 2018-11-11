JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Daimler (DAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.78 ($75.33).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €50.76 ($59.02) on Thursday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a twelve month high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

