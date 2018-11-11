JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) a $405.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $405.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“REGN today reported in-line 3Q product sales (total rev +$21M; 1%) and a bottom-line beat (+$0.74; 14%) while tightening and lowering OpEx/tax guidance. The 3Q print/call was rather uneventful albeit high on details; Eylea was generally in line with expectations (+7% YoY), and Dupixent/Praluent/Kevzara numbers were known following SNY’s print last Wednesday. With many (not all) 4Q18 clinical/regulatory catalysts in the rear view mirror, we expect investors to focus on ongoing product launches and the robustness of the Eylea franchise. Maintain Neutral.”,” JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a $367.74 rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.95.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $356.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $416.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total transaction of $784,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total transaction of $570,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,052 shares of company stock worth $44,651,762. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

