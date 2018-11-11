JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Restoration Hardware (RH)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

RH stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $164.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.89 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 520.85%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $392,152.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,665.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.19 per share, for a total transaction of $999,930.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,253,332 shares in the company, valued at $295,614,625.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 24.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.