JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group (VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 222.62 ($2.91).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 143.92 ($1.88) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In related news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,594.12 ($13,843.09). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 180,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £297,300.30 ($388,475.50). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 236,564 shares of company stock valued at $39,189,442.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

