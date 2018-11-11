Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Director William Stensrud Sells 10,000 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $168,253.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Stensrud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 29.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 646.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,673,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,969,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

