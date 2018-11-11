Just Energy Group (JE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $509.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.11. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $679.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.65 million. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 1,815.36%. On average, analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 683,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 115,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

