KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Holdings in AerCap Holdings (AER)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AerCap were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in AerCap by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 92,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 14.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE AER opened at $52.25 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stephens cut shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

WARNING: “KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Holdings in AerCap Holdings (AER)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/kcs-wealth-advisory-grows-holdings-in-aercap-holdings-aer.html.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.