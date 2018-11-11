KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 1,872 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Edison International were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 94.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 416.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $61.00 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

