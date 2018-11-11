Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give freenet (FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. equinet set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.28 ($30.55).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €17.77 ($20.66) on Thursday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

