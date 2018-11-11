Kevin Bender Sells 1,500 Shares of American River Bankshares (AMRB) Stock

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) COO Kevin Bender sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $223,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRB shares. Raymond James raised American River Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American River Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 173,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/kevin-bender-sells-1500-shares-of-american-river-bankshares-amrb-stock.html.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.