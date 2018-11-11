Key Energy Services Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share (KEG)

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Key Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Key Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE KEG opened at $8.40 on Friday. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, SVP Scott P. Miller sold 8,606 shares of Key Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $111,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Key Energy Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,492,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Key Energy Services by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 101,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Key Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

