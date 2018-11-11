KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.78. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie set a $96.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.30.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 47.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 159,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 75.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

