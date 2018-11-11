Keyera (KEY) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.55.

KEY stock opened at C$29.53 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$29.35 and a 12 month high of C$38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$972.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.75999988891519 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.39%.

In other Keyera news, insider Michael Andrew Freeman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total value of C$119,136.00.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

