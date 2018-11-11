KEYW (KEYW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded KEYW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEYW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Drexel Hamilton downgraded KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on KEYW in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on KEYW from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of KEYW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 628,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. KEYW has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KEYW will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KEYW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in KEYW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in KEYW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in KEYW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in KEYW by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter.

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

