Kimball Electronics (KE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of KE opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $477.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.04. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.