Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $53.91 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $53,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $668,488,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 175,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $201.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a one year low of $181.98 and a one year high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $53.91 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/klingenstein-fields-co-llc-has-53-91-million-holdings-in-3m-co-mmm.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.