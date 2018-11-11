Knoll (KNL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knoll from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $964.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.07. Knoll has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.67 million. Knoll had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knoll will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knoll news, Director Kathleen G. Bradley sold 7,519 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $176,922.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,906.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roxanne B. Klein sold 1,835 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $42,021.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $626,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,862,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,213,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 179,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 753,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

