Knowles Corp (KN) Holdings Reduced by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Knowles makes up 2.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Knowles by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 174,073 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Knowles by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

KN opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

